Pauline E. Atkins Hall, 94, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Chancellor Hall. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Hall Cannon (Tommy), and Bonnie Hall Sutton (Ralph); her grandchildren, Cameron Sutton, Jason Cannon, and Christopher Cannon; and her great-grandchildren, Katelyne Sutton, Mackenzi Sutton, Caroline Cannon, and Scarlett Cannon. Interment will be private at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Canaan's Faith Church of God. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com