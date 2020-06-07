Richard Taylor Hall, 89 of Locust Grove passed away at Hughes Home on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was a US Marine Corps veteran. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. Interment will take place in Quantico National Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Heartland Hospice of Warrenton. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
