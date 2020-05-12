Marianna "Inky" Hall Seay, 77, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 in her home with her family by her side after a short battle with cancer. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and beloved sister to four siblings. After graduating from Stafford High School, she went on to graduate from Mary Washington College and earn a master's degree in psychology from New York University. She pursued her career as a social worker for 25 years with Rogosin Kidney Institute in New York City. Upon retiring, she returned to Fredericksburg to spend time and enjoy her beloved family. Survivors include her son, Marc (Lisa) Seay, and daughter Kadie Smith (David Caudill); five grandchildren: Ryan Smith, Erin Creel, Austin Smith, Brian Seay and David Seay; seven great grand-children: Charlotte, Benjamin, Lily Beth, Brayden, Jax, Brady, and Olivia. Inky also leaves behind a brother, Alan (Janice) Hall; and three sisters: Phyllis Lamont, Janet Lowe, and Marti (Clair) Davenport. She is preceded in death by her parents, Otis Hall and Marie Harding Hall. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
