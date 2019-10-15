Stephen Vaughan Hall, 67, of Spotsylvania passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Mr. Hall was known for his love of God, family and our great country. He was born in Fredericksburg to John Wesley Hall and Ethel Vaughan Hall. Survivors include his wife, Tammy Hall; and children Stephen Hall (Paige), Jody French Scott (Chris), Michael Hall, Jamie French, Brian Hall, Christian French (Stephanie) and Addie Hall (Robert). The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17 in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Republican National Committee or the NRA. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.