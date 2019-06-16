Terry Lee Hall, 44, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at VCU Health Center after an extended illness. He was the beloved son of Genevieve and Walter Hall. Terry was employed by Tech Wizards in Dahlgren, Va. His favorite hobbies were gaming and cars. He also enjoyed spending time with his dog, Dempsey. He is survived by his mother; brothers O'Dell, Walter, and Gary Hall; sisters Sharon Talmadge, Barbara Hanke, and Debra and Cynthia Hall; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his father; and brother Cary Hall. A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.