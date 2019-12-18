Zelda Marie Hall, 82, of Fredericksburg passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mrs. Hall loved animals, especially her dogs, Romeo and Juliet, walking, shopping and taking pictures. Survivors include her children, Kimberly Hamlin (John Alward), Barbara Wright (Earl), Sharon Park, and Jeff Hall; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; and sister Ethel Shelton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 20 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.