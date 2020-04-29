Donna Sue Hamilton, 65, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Donna was born December 16, 1954 to Earl Junior Hamilton and Jean Hitt Hamilton. She enjoyed community service groups such as the Ruritan Club, nature and visiting the Fredericksburg SPCA. Donna is survived by her children, George Robert Lillard and his wife Alicia and Brooke Hamilton Lillard and her husband Jason Jennings; grandchildren, Heather Duncan and her husband Ricky, and Alison Lillard and her significant other Mike, and four great-grandchildren, Kinsleigh, Aleah, Wyatt and Madison, and Steve Shelton, her significant other. Per Donna's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Memorial contributions should be directed to your local SPCA. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with Donna's family through clore-english.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Hamilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.