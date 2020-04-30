Thomas "Tommy" R. Carver, 62, of Spotsylvania passed away peacefully at his home on April 26th. He is survived by his daughter Melanie Hamilton (Drew) and Granddaughter Harper. Brothers Jimmy Carver (Betty), Donnie Carver Jr (Gail), and Timmy Carver. Sister Missy Brooks (Jamie). Nieces Christine Chewning and Nikki Carver. Nephews Donnie Carver III, Jimmy Carver Jr, and Casey Wiseman. His loving longtime girlfriend Sharon Bailey. He was preceded in death by his mother Arlene Wheeler, father Donald Carver Sr, and daughter Meagan Carver. Services will be announced and held privately at a later date.
