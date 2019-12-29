Sharon Lee Hamilton, 61, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her home. Survivors include her mother, Marlene Dammann; step-father Eugene Dammann; daughter Tina Noonan (Shawn); granddaughter Abby Rae Noonan; half-sister Melissa Sargent (Bob); and cousin Don Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Hamilton and her uncle, Harry Rupnik. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. At Sharon's request, her ashes will be scattered beyond the Nags Head Pier in Nags Head, NC. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.