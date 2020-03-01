John Robert Hamlin, Jr. 51, of Partlow, Va departed this life February 26, 2020. He was a carpenter by trade. He enjoyed fishing, shooting, cooking and gardening. John was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all. Survivors include his two children Joshua Moorman and Christina Hamlin; his life partner Theresa Spindle; his parents Edward and Christine Bast; his three brothers Kevin Young, Ed Bast (Tracey) and Sandy Hamlin; his seven sisters Alice Burke (Dan), Lisa Robinson (Tom), Crystal Young, Sandy Martin, Lisa Canard, Sarah Newton (John) and Jessie Hamlin; An abundance of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his father, John R. Hamlin, Sr. A Celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.