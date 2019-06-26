Doris Hamm, 75, of Stafford County went to be with her heavenly Father on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Doris was born on March 20, 1944 in Harrisonburg and resided in Shenandoah County. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1962, married her sweetheart and moved to Stafford in 1975. Doris had a love for country music and dancing. She was a member of the Goodtime Cloggers and the Rappahannock Twirlers. Survivors include her husband, David Hamm; children, Joy Linton and husband Wade, Eva Payne, Chris Hamm and James Hamm; grandchildren, Joshua, Shawn and Autumn; and great-grandchild, Jordyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hardy and Nina Dellinger; and her brother, Edwin Dellinger. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 1 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Edinburg. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.