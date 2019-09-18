Janice Lee Hammack, 74, of Spotsylvania County, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Janice enjoyed a career as a dental assistant and later as a child care provider. She was the proud wife of a Vietnam veteran and mother of three wonderful children. Survivors include sons Matthew B. Hammack and wife Courtney F. Hammack and Ryan L. Hammack and loving friend Coleen O'Connor; grandchildren Brenna L. Reistad, Scott M. Hammack and Edward D. Hammack; and brother Arthur D. Barbarie Jr. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 at Morrisville United Methodist Church, 4432 Morrisville Rd., Bealeton VA, 22721. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.