William Joseph Hamon Sr. 93, formerly of Fredericksburg, Virginia passed away on January 16, 2020 at Daniel Island, SC. William served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. When he returned he finished his education at Rose Polytech Institute and George Washington School of Engineering in D. C. He was proudest of his work for NASA in Washington, D.C. and Spacelab in Noordwijk, The Netherlands. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Beverly, his five children and their families, William Jr. and Susan, Robert, James, Jeanne Marie and Deborah, Lia and Sol. Memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Hospice of Mt. Pleasant, SC (https://www.lutheranhomesscfoundation.org/) Internment will be at the military cemetery at Beaufort, SC at a future date.
Hamon, William
