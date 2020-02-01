Jacqueline Christine Lightner Haney, a fifth-generation, lifelong resident of Fredericksburg, passed away on January 29, 2020, at the age of 89. She is survived by daughter Beverly Haney and her spouse, Donna Deats Haney; son Matthew Haney and his companion, Jeannie Ellis; granddaughter Amanda Crabb and her husband, Aaron Crabb; great-grandchildren Robbie and Lizzie Crabb; and the father of her children, G.M. "Jim" Haney, all of Fredericksburg. Jackie was pre-deceased by her parents, Carrie Christine Carner Lightner and C. Elmo Lightner, and her sister, June Lightner Pauley Kubel. Jackie was devoted to learning, beginning at Lafayette Elementary School and continuing at James Monroe High School, where she was valedictorian of the Class of 1947. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia in 1951. Until the end of her life, Jackie was grateful for her college education, which was made possible by a full scholarship from the Benjamin T. Pitts Foundation. After graduation, Jackie taught 5th grade in Stafford County for two years. She then married and become a full-time wife and mother, and part-time community activist. Over the course of her life, she served in both volunteer and leadership capacities with Fredericksburg Democratic Committee; Legal Services Corporation/Rappahannock Legal Services (Tribute for Outstanding Contributions to the Advancement of Equal Justice, 1980); City of Fredericksburg Planning Commission (1988-1996); Interfaith Community Council (School Dressing Days, Meals on Wheels); Fredericksburg Clean Community Commission; and the establishment of the first homeless shelter. Other than her family, by far the greatest commitment of Jackie's life was Fredericksburg Baptist Church. She was baptized in 1954 by Dr. Bob Caverlee, and began her faith walk. She served in both volunteer and leadership positions with ministries such as Women's Missionary Union, Maria Scott Circle, Vacation Bible School, Training Union, and Sunday School. She also served on a number of committees such as Board of Trustees, Administrative Council, Stewardship, and Christian Education. She taught adult women's Bible study for over 50 years, most recently in the Caverlee Perry/Mary Martha Class from which she retired at the age of 85, and was a regular substitute teacher for the Baraca Bible Class. Jackie was also an original member of the first handbell choir. Jackie's involvement in Baptist life extended beyond her local church. She served with the area-wide Fredericksburg Baptist Association, and several state-wide organizations such as Virginia Baptist General Board (1989-1993); Virginia Baptist Foundation (1994-2009) (Jacqueline L. Haney Legacy Scholarship Award, 2010); and Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Virginia (Moderator, 1995). She also regularly attended meetings of national organizations such as the Southern Baptist Convention, and later, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. Perhaps Jackie's most humbling achievement occurred in 1978, when she was elected the first female deacon of Fredericksburg Baptist Church. She served a term as Chair of Deacons, and was designated a Lifetime Deacon in 2006. She served faithfully in many deacon ministries until she was 88 years old, right up until the Sunday before her health declined. Pallbearers will be Dennis Sacrey, Donna Deats Haney, Amanda Crabb, Aaron Crabb, Kathryn Rowe, and Richard Deats. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Covenant, Fredericksburg Chapel. The funeral will be on Tuesday, February 4 at 11:00 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne Street, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. Jackie will be laid to rest in the Fredericksburg City Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Organ Restoration Fund of Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
