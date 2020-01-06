Warren Payne Harding, Jr., 77, of Falmouth, transitioned to his heavenly home on Friday, January 3, 2020. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Mardy Harding; daughters Kimberly Werner (David) and Hope Suzuki (Ron); grandchildren Chad Werner and Hannah Werner; sister Carolyn Payne; and nephew Dean Payne. Warren had many passions over the years, including singing in the church choir, fishing, gardening, cooking, and painting. His first love however, was music, beginning with playing the drums for a local rock n' roll band, "The Satellites." After marriage, his music direction evolved into producing records and albums from his home studio with groups such as "The Groovers" which led to a contract with A&M Records. Warren's mother was instrumental in laying the foundation for his Christian journey. He held many positions at church, including becoming at deacon at the age of 21, participating in missionary work, and teaching Bible classes to children and adults. Warren attended barber school in Richmond before graduating from Stafford High School in 1962. His business journey began in 1963 and evolved into Chatham Hair Designers/CHD Hair Replacement Center. Warren apprenticed and employed many aspiring beauticians. His heart for helping others lead him to service hair loss customers with alopecia, those who were burn victims, and others who were battling cancer. Warren truly lived and ran his business by the Golden Rule which says "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." Matthew 7:12. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9 at Fairview Baptist Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or to Chestnut Mountain Ranch, 244 Ponderosa Ponds Rd, Morgantown, WV 26508. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Harding, Jr., Warren P.
Service information
Jan 10
Memorial Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Reveille United Methodist Church
4200 Cary Street
Richmond, VA 23231
4200 Cary Street
Richmond, VA 23231
