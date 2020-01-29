Patricia Ford Summers Harding, 80, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Harding was the first graduating class of Mary Washington Hospital LPN program with her lifelong friend, Rosalie Skinner. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, and had a love for animals. Survivors include her children, Karen Kelley and Dale Harding (Debi); grandchildren Joshua Thurston (Brittney), Caitlyn Harding (Tommy), and Hannah Kelley; great-grandchildren Jessica, Natalie, Cheyenne, Travis and Larkin. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Harding, Jr.; and brother Robert Summers. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 2 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, https://www.marywashingtonhealthcare.com/Foundations/Mary-Washington-Hospital-Foundation.aspx
