Robert Keith "Joe" Harding, age 82 of Stafford County passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hughes Assisted Living. Mr. Harding retired as a union carpenter. He loved camping, traveling, country and bluegrass music, tractor pulls and spending time with family. Survivors include his wife, Thelma; daughter Annie Peregory (Kennie); stepson Paul Estes (Renee); stepdaughter Cindy Massey; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother Kenneth "Pete" Harding; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Pauline Harding; two brothers, Sidney "Jake" Harding and Dennis "Pinky" Harding; two sisters Louise "Mickey" Calvanelli and Geraldine "Poe" Sullivan; and grand-daughter Ericka Estes. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 22 at Berea Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com. A private committal of ashes will be in Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.