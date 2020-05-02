Joyce I. Hardman, of Locust Grove, passed away April 29, 2020. She was born on April 4, 1937 in Charlottesville, Va., to Lois and Allen Clarke. She married Deo Harman on June 17, 1955 and retired from State Farm Insurance Company on June 30, 1955. Joyce is survived by her sons, Wade Hardman, Mineral, Va. and Darryl Hardman of Culpeper, Va.; grandchildren, Darryl Hardman Jr., Hailey Hardman and Kyle Hardman; great-grandchildren, Riley Hardman and Rhett Hardman. Her enjoyments were family, bridge, reading, horse racing, slots and Washington Redskins. A private family service will be held due to COVID-19. A Celebration of Life service to be held at the Lake of the Woods Church at a later date. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
