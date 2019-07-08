John Wesley Hargray Sr On Friday, June 28, 2019 John Wesley Hargray Sr of Waldorf, Maryland was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Sharon Hargray; daughters, Denise and Judy Hargray, and Marcedis Logan; son, John Wesley Hargray Jr.; step-sons, Dion Powell (Jennifer) and Frank Farmer (Jennifer); sisters, Doreen Crum, Cynthia Preston (Warren) and Belinda Hargray; brothers, Booker T. Williams and Richard Hargray (Pongee); nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at South Potomac Church, 4915 Crain Highway, White Plains, Maryland from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services. www.strickland Funeral Services.com.