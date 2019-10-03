John Walter Harm, III, 74, of Culpeper County, Virginia, passed away on 29 September 2019 at his residence. John enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1963, where he rose to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3. He retired as the Fire Control Officer of the USS Virginia guided missile cruiser, CGN-38 and began a second career working for The Vitro Corporation in King George, Virginia, before retiring for good from BAE Systems in 2004. John completed the Hot Rod Power Tour twice and for nearly 20 years, was an active member of the Eley's Ford Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sheryl Lynn Harm; children John Russell Harm, Michael Harm, and daughter-in-law Lori Heyler; grandchildren Hannah Harm and Ryan Harm; siblings Harry Harm, Pamela Siegfried, brother-in-law Bob Thompson and sister-in-law Janet Helton; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A service will be held at 11:30 AM on 5 October 2019 Eley's Ford Baptist Church at 10401 Ely's Ford Road in Fredericksburg, VA, with interment to follow at the church cemetary.