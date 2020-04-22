Alberta "Jane" Harris, 76, entered Heaven's gates on April 18, 2020, at home, due to underlying health issues. Born December 27, 1943, Spotsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Virginia Elizabeth Brooks and Silas Watson. She was a loving mother and homemaker, loved the Lord and was a faithful and dedicated servant of God. She was an incredible influence on people and ministered through singing and storytelling. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. For many years leading up to her passing, she provided comfort, joy, and inspiration as she performed caregiving needs to disabled or aged family members or friends. Despite her decline in health, she dedicated her untiring patience, devotion, and responsibility to caregiving. Survivors include her two daughters, Stephanie Brown and Tracey Smalls (Tyrone); two sons, James Brown and Warren "June Bug" Brown Jr.; one special nephew, Franklin Richardson Jr.; two step-daughters, Bonnie Gillie and Christal Wilkerson (Billy); one step-son, Johnny Harris; grandchildren, Christopher Lee, DeVante' Huitt, Tyria Smalls and a host of step-grandchildren; one sister, Brenda Gray (Winston); two brothers, John Watson and his former wife Paulette Watson and Silas "Lomax" Watson Jr. (Gloria); a special step-niece, Debbie Puckett; and several nieces, nephews and many cherished friends and relatives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her deceased loving husband of 27 years, Marvin Harris and former spouse Warren Brown; one step-daughter, Connie Harris; one step-son, David Harris and his wife Buna Harris; two sisters, Bernadine Richardson and her deceased husband Franklin Richardson Sr. and Lucille Smith and her deceased husband Henry Smith; and her closest cousin, Cynthia Brooks. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Glenwood Cemetery, 839 Bluff City Hwy, Bristol, TN 37620. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-371-4506
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…