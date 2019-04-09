Mary Alice Harris, 76, of Spotsylvania passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, family and friends. She had worked as a bus driver for Spotsylvania County Schools, at Todd's Tavern Market, and was an Avon lady. Survivors include husband George Harris, son Gilbert Harris, daughter Laurie Lenny (Terry), brothers Tom and Ronald Feltner, grandchildren Chris, Rachael, Lee, Emily and Joshua, and great granddaughter Claire. She was preceded in death by her parents Sherwood and Evelyn Feltner. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10 from 6-8 pm at Laurel Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11am on Thursday, April 11 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 13737 Post Oak Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22551. Online condolences may be made at laurelhillfuneralhome.com
