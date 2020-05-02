On Saturday morning April 25, 2020 Randolph Collins Harris departed this life, he was the son of the late Spenser and Roberta Harris born on November 5, 1937 and raised in Franconia, Virginia. He leaves to remember him, a wife of 61 years, Eva Mae White Harris; children Sharon Harris Blackwell (Lawrence), Randolph Collins Harris Jr, Pamela Mae Harris, Brady Collins Harris, Tameka Mae Harris Franklin (Devin), 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be made and updates for the celebration of life can be found at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

