David Harrison David Albert Harrison passed away on April 16, 2020. David is survived by his son, Brenden William Harrison; service dog, Cali; parents Charles & Wendy: brothers Charles, Justin, Parry and sister Amanda. David was a dedicated and loving father. He found great joy in photography, traveling, and spending time with family. He loved working in law enforcement. David will be dearly missed and fondly remembered for his sense of humor, his big heart, and love for his family and son. Due to the pandemic a private family service was held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made for Brenden's Education Fund at NFCU, Brenden's Memorial Fund, PO Box 3000, Merrifield, VA 22119, A/C 3126022841 A book is also being made for Brenden to remember his Daddy by, so if you have any stories or quotes, please email them to cwdapharrison@gmail.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.