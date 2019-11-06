Sarah Rebecca Harrison, 48, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Sarah was a contracting officer for the Department of Defense for 30 years. During that period of time she primarily worked as a civilian for the Navy at the Naval Sea Systems Command, but she also worked under the Marine Corps and the Army. Survivors include her children, Kayla Lynn Ward and Trunell Christopher Ward Jr; her siblings, Rachel Grinde and David Harrison; her parents Johannah Byrd Harrison of Fredericksburg and John Michael Harrison Sr. of Staunton. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Michael Harrison Jr. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 8 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be held at a later date in private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fredericksburg Rescue Squad at 510 William Street Fredericksburg, VA 22401 and Paws for Seniors at PO Box 738 Bealeton, VA 22712. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.