Clyde R. Hart, 84, of Woodford died Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 at Bowling Green Health and Rehab. Born in Virginia, he was the son of the late Walter and Beulah Hart. He is survived by his wife, Virginia P. Hart; and a brother, John C. Hart. He was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Hart and three brothers, Bernard W., Richard L. and Robert R. Hart. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Mon. Jan. 13, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bethany Baptist Church, Marye Road, Spotsylvania, VA. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.