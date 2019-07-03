Patricia Ann Hart, 55, of Stafford, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. Patricia was a Redskins fan, loved dolphins, and planting and gardening. She cherished spending time with her children. Patricia loved her dogs, Dixie and Kilo, and bearded dragon, Kerrigan. Survivors include her fiancé, George Self; children Mary Barber (Butch), Brian Hart, and Mark Hart; grandchildren Michelle, Brandon, Megan, Hailey, Shaylynn, Kali, Kinsley, and Gunner; siblings George McCullough and Gary McCullough; and her father, William "Sonny" Suffell. She was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma and her sister, Connie. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.