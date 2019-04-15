Frank Hartman died from complications of ALS on March 18, 2019, at the age of 73 years, surrounded by loved ones in Fairview Beach, Virginia. Frank was an active volunteer at church, in Girl Scouts, and the community. For decades, Frank donated blood and platelets through the American Red Cross. Frank bicycled hundreds of miles raising thousands of dollars and increasing awareness for multiple-sclerosis and ALS. He participated in ALS fundraising events even after the disease left him unable to walk or bike on his own. Frank enjoyed golfing, skiing, wood-working, traveling, sailing, camping, and most of all, spending time with his grandkids. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 27, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul's Road King George, Virginia 22485.
