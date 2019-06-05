Mary Bettie Harvey, 89, of King George passed away on June 2, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Beatrice Smith, Felicia Pratt, and Constance Harvey Morrison; five sons, Sylvester Harvey, Lloyd Harvey, Jr., Arthur Harvey, Robert Harvey, and Floyd Harvey; 20 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, June 7 at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, from 12-4 PM. The funeral service will be Saturday, June 8 at Salem Baptist Church, King George, at 11 AM. Remains can be viewed on hour prior to the service. Guestbook available at brooksfuneralhome.com.