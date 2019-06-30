Louise L. Hatcher, 88, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 surrounded by family. Mrs. Hatcher was born in Bentonville, VA to Milton Lawrence Lockhart and Cora Marie Rudacille Lockhart May 13, 1931. She retired from Verizon as a supervisor. Mrs. Hatcher was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Reva, Va Surviving Mrs. Hatcher are her daughters, Debbie Hatcher of Fredericksburg and Holly Amos and her husband Jerry of Reva; her grandchildren, Todd Amos and his wife Barbi of Reva, Derek Amos and his significant other Christy Bahl of Reva, Laura Hayes and her husband Shawn of Rixeyville; her great-grandchildren, Cora Mackenzie, Juliana, Nathan, Matthew, Kelsey, Chase, Megan, Ruthie, and Finn; numerous nieces and nephews, to include a very special nephew, Lee Lockhart and his wife Jane. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Elmer Merle Lockhart and her sister Mary Catherine Brown. Funeral services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Dr Jim George officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until service time. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, Va on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Pallbearers will be Todd Amos, Derek Amos, Shawn Hayes, Nathan Amos, Michael Lockhart, and Christopher Lockhart. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or to the Spotsylvania Animal Shelter, 450 Tv Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Hatcher family through clore-english.com. The Hatcher family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA with these arrangements.