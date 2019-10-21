Phillip W. Hathcock, Sr., 79, of Stafford County, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Inova Alexandria Hospital. Phillip was born on May 10, 1940 in Atlanta, GA. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Phillip attended Georgia State University where he received a degree in Business Administration/Real Estate. He was President of Metro Management. Phillip was a longtime member of Fredericksburg Baptist church and part of the Sojourners Sunday School Class. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Pam McDonald Hathcock; children Phillip Warren Hathcock, Jr. (Kristen) of Great Bend, KS and Amanda Medora La Rose (Wesley) of Stafford; grandchildren Reid La Rose, Jefferson Hathcock, Jordan Hathcock, Braeden La Rose, Lauren La Rose; siblings Johnny Hathcock (Sylvia) of Macon, GA, Stan Hathcock (Pat) of Canton, GA, and Jayne Hathcock of Alpharetta, GA; sister-in-law Martha Hayes Hathcock of Decatur, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl W. Hathcock, Sr. and Ruth Lambert Hathcock; and his brother, Dr. Earl W. Hathcock, Jr. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Old Andrew Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fredericksburg Baptist Church, Sojourners Sunday School Class, 1019 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.