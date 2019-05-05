Carl T. Hawkins, 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Carl was born to Richard and Sarah Hawkins in Detroit, Michigan on May 15, 1931, the third of seven children. He married Evelyn "Evie" Streetman on November 24, 1950, in Hazel Park, Michigan. God blessed them with three children: James Alan of Lorton; Michael Lee of Fredericksburg; and Carol Lynn of Bellevue, Neb. He is survived by seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren who all love and respect him deeply. He faithfully served the Lord with his wife for 64 years: 14 as missionaries in the Belgian Congo and France; 21 years as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force; 13 years as a church planter in Spring Hill, Fla., and 16 years at Spotswood Baptist Church in Fredericksburg. Evie went to be with their Lord on March 11, 2017. A service will be held at noon on Thursday, May 9 at Covenant Funeral Service, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22408, with Rev. Dan Cook and Rev. Jim Stone officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Ave., Fredericksburg, VA 22401, who gave him tender loving care the last two weeks of his earthly life. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.