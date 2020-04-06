Edward "Bop" Hayden, 87, of Fredericksburg, lost his courageous battle with Parkinson's disease at his home on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was blessed with a large and lovng family, including the love of his life, his wife, Virginia May Hayden, and his children Cindy McWhirt (Neal), Glenn Hayden (Brenda), Jeffrey Hayden (his friend, Terra), Michael Hayden (Tanya), and Kyle Hayden (Michelle). He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Edward was a federal retiree from the Marine Corps Base at Quantico and a longtime member of Salem Baptist Church. There will be a private graveside service. After the pandemic has passed, there will be a memorial service to honor this well-loved and exceptional man. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Edward's honor to Salem Baptist Church, food pantry, 4044 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.