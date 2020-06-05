Robert Hayden, 92, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home. Bobby Hayden was a devout Christian, who served as a pillar of faith and love for his family and friends during his 92 years of life. His legacy was defined by a full career with both Montgomery Wards Corporation and the U.S. Postal Service, as well as military service during World War II. Bobby was genial, kind, generous, and a consummate friend to those around him. He was quick to converse with anyone, and even quicker to help everyone, always sharing his time to serve others. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Naydean, with whom he had two wonderful children; Craig and Becki; his two sisters Juanita and Shirley; and daughter-in-law Debby; granddaughter Krisi; grandson Robert (Colleen); and great grandson Liam. Bobby also leaves behind a faithful and loving church family at Fairview Baptist Church. He made the world a better place and had an indelible impact on the lives of each person that he met. Services will be held privately. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
