Edith Young Hayes, 92 of Ruther Glen passed away May 3, 2020 to go to her heavenly home, be with her Lord and be reunited with her husband, James Kenneth Hayes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mickle Berry and Lottie Young and her brother, Robert. Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Deborah and Ellard Jones; grandsons, Justin Jones and Timothy Jones (Amber); great grandchildren, Charlie Fox, Penelope and Francis Jones; her sister in law, Elizabeth Young and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Edith was born and raised in Caroline County. She was active in her community and loved helping her neighbors and friends. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and shopping trips with her good friends. Edith retired from Graybar Electric Company after 45 years of service where she began her work career immediately after graduating from C.T. Smith High School. She was an active, lifelong member of Carmel Baptist Church and was chairperson of the kitchen committee and nursery director for over 60 years. In 1955, she helped establish the Ladysmith Rescue Squad Auxiliary, where she was well known for her catering events. She devoted most of her retirement time volunteering with the rescue squad auxiliary, Caroline County Fair, church and enjoying fellowship with her friends. Her family would like to thank the staff at Hanover Manor and Alpha House for the professional, dedicated care they provided her. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 7th at 11:00 am in Carmel Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. All are invited to attend. Ten immediate family members will be in the sanctuary and all others can remain in their cars (in the church parking lot) and listen to the service being broadcast. At the conclusion of the funeral, attendees will be invited to drive away from the service, exiting past the family at the front of the church. Memorial contributions may be sent to Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund P.O. Box 52 Ruther Glen VA 22546 or Ladysmith Volunteer Rescue Squad P.O. Box 186 Ladysmith VA 22501. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
