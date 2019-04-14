Thomas Edward Hayes, 90, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his home after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Tom was born in Cedar Bluff, Va. and graduated from Big Creek High School in War, W.Va. in 1948. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force the same year. Tom served at Donaldson Air Force Base in S.C., Pope Air Force Base in N.C., Chennault Air Force Base in Ill., Forbes Air Force Base in Kan., The Pentagon in D.C., Christmas Island in the South Pacific, and lastly Albrook Air Force Base in the Panama Canal Zone. He retired from the Air Force in 1969. Tom then worked for ConTel Telephone in Va. until he retired again in 1992. Tom was an active bowler, an avid fan of Redskin football, baseball, NASCAR, and western books and movies. Survivors include his daughters, Deborah Anderson (Kenneth), Pattie Sue Santini, and Kellie Jett (Robin); son James Hayes; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; his sisters Louise Taylor and Helen Estepp; and brother Charlie Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lee Hayes and Barbara Sparks; brothers Richard, Joseph, Robert; sister Jennie-Belle Skeins; his wife, Joan Null Hayes; his second wife, Bernadette Hayes; daughter Becky Vogt Culbertson; and great-granddaughter Madison Jett. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 18 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.