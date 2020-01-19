Audrey Hudson Haynes, 90, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the presence of loved ones. Audrey was a member of and taught the 4 year old Sunday school class at Fredericksburg Baptist Church for over 40 years. Survivors include her children, Donald Haynes, Brian S. Haynes, and Tracy Haynes Ryan; three grandchildren Leslie Haynes, Audrey Kay Ryan, and Abigail Ryan; and numerous other beloved family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Medford Haynes; son Gregory Haynes; grandson Mason Franklin Ryan; sister Sharon Brennan; and brother Raymond Hudson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 20 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.