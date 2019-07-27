Linda Rose Haynes, 79, of Fredericksburg, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Cardinal Village. Linda was born in Eden, N.C. She married her husband Phil before he went into the U.S. Air Force and they were subsequently stationed in Japan, South Dakota, and France. Linda received her associate's degree while working full time. She was employed as a teacher, sales associate, legal secretary, and finally retired as a secretary for the Federal Government. She and her husband Phil enjoyed traveling and did so extensively due to overseas assignments. Linda loved animals, dogs and cats were always part of the household. Her hobbies included reading and crocheting. Survivors include her husband, Philip Haynes; children Melita Crilley (Joe) and Daniel Haynes (Laurie); grandchildren Hunter, Hayden, Holden, and Olivia Haynes, and Kevin and Lorraine Crilley; and siblings Teresa Christensen and Cecil "Butch" Carpenter; she was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Massey. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 1 at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.