Julius C. Haynie, 74, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away at home on April 15, 2019. Mr. Haynie is survived by his wife Carolyn; his two children, Stephanie and Ira; his three stepdaughters, Lisa, Jade and Alexis; his grandchildren, Jacob, Quincey, Matthew, Hunter and Shaddai; and siblings Edward and Linda. A wake will be held at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, on April 22 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church Old Site, 801 Sophia Street, Fredericksburg, VA at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Mr. Haynie to either 1) Morehouse College, 2) St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or 3) Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.