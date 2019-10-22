73 of Dunnsville, formerly of Fredericksburg passed away at her residence on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was a former Realtor & broker with the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors and a member of Tappahannock Warsaw Moose Lodge 2133, Chapter 1862. Gail was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Simmons and a stepson Michael J. Hazard, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Michael "Hap" Hazard; one son, Brett Simmons of Stafford; one daughter, Marci Lockwood (Mike) of Warrenton; three-stepdaughters, Michaelene Nelson (Michael) of Hedgesville, WV, Rebecca Sophia (Douglas) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Monica Burnley (David) of Kenersville, NC; one step-son, Rocky Padgett of Fredericksburg; sister, Joyce Walsh (Al); two granddaughters, Leah & Anna Lockwood; six step-grandchildren: Cody Hazard, Michaelene Wright, Douglas, Nicole and Edward Sophia, Megan Nelson; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. A Celebration of Life will be held at Gail's residence, 537 Southside Lane, Dunnsville, VA 22454 at 2:30 p.m. Saturday following the visitation. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a contribution be made in memory of Gail Hazard to the Tappahannock Warsaw Moose Lodge #2133, P O Box 1414, Tappahannock, VA 22560.