Our beloved, mother and wife, Martha V. Hebron, M.D. passed away at the age of 81. Born in Manila, Philippines, she graduated in 1954 from The Philippine Women's University High School, where she finished as Salutatorian. She was a member of the famous Bayanihan Dance Group of the Philippines which allowed her to travel throughout the country. She attended the prestigious University of the Philippines where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree and was the Conductress of the school's chorale. Martha was then accepted to the University of the Philippine's College of Medicine where she received her medical doctorate and was 1 of only 20 women in her graduating class. The youngest daughter of former Philippine Army Officer Simeon Castro and wife Marciana, Martha met Desiderio L. Hebron, Jr., M.D. (son of Desiderio E. Hebron, Sr., M.D. and his wife Eugenia) at the University of the Philippines, College of Medicine. They were married in 1963 and raised five children together. Martha began her distinguished medical career as a psychiatrist at the Seton Institute in Baltimore, Maryland. In 1983, she combined her medical degree with her innate business acumen and co-founded the Spotsylvania Emergi-Center, the first urgent care clinic in the Fredericksburg, Virginia area. The clinic served the area's growing community and dignitaries for 35 years. In 1994, she opened the first urgent care clinic of its kind in Manila, Philippines. Martha was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Martha is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Desiderio L. Hebron, Jr., M.D. of Fredericksburg, VA; children Theresa (Steven+) of Fredericksburg, VA; Marivic (Ferdinand) of Quezon City, PH; Michelle (Byron) of Dumfries, VA; and Danilo (Jacqueline) of Fredericksburg, VA; sibling Atty Teresita Buhat of Manila, PH; as well as 12 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Norberto, sister Corazon and her son Desiderio C. Hebron, III (Pia of Manila, PH). A Mass of Christian Burial will be on January 21 at 2:00pm at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Reception to follow. Interment will be private.