James Melvin Heck 73, of Spotsylvania passed away on April 1, 2020 at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Born on May 26, 1946 in Long Beach CA, graduated high school in Santa Fe NM and stationed at Fort Myer VA in the U.S Army. He worked for the telephone company for 30 years before retiring. He loved his wife and family, enjoyed camping with friends or trips west for visits with family and friends. He had a sense of humor that not everyone got or could handle and had a passion for Sudoku puzzles. He was preceded in death by his sister Beverly, and his parents Melvin and Maxine. He is survived by his loving wife Mary, and children Steve Heck (RaeLyn), Kara Carter (Jason), Greg Sotzing (Suzie), Teresa Cottom (Brent), Jeff Sotzing (Jamie), and Christy Henriksson (Kristoffer). He is also survived by his brother Richard (Stella) of Arizona and 14 grandchildren. Also considered as a daughter Cindy Michael with her 2 children and 2 grandchildren. Online condolences at vacremationservice.com. A memorial service will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, Fredericksburg VA 22407 or the Alzheimers Association.