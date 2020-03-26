Donald Ray Hedge, Jr., 59, of Fredericksburg went home on Sunday, March 15, 2020 surrounded with love. Mr. Hedge loved to hunt, fish, telling stories about his childhood, playing bass guitar, listening to music, and spending time with his family. He will be forever missed. Survivors include his wife, Jill Hedge; daughters Jessica Eppard (Chris) and Tiffany Hedge; son Donald "Donnie" Hedge III; two apples of his eye "granddaughters", Riley and Sophia Eppard; and his fur baby, Mae Mae. A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, March 28 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.