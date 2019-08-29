Doris Virginia Heflin, 83, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. Doris was a member of the Mount Holly Baptist Church and the Sumerduck Ruritan Club and made porcelain dolls for many years. Survivors include her sons, William Michael Heflin (Brenda), Tony Ray Heflin (Margaret "Cookie"), and Joseph Scott Heflin (Tracy); daughter Jeanna Brown (Franklin); brother Raymond Lacy; step-brother Rev. Jimmy Williams; sister Betty Rankin; sister-in-law Brenda Lacy; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry H. Heflin. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Holly Baptist Church or the Sumerduck Ruritan Club. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.