Doris Massie Heflin 91, of Stafford County died June 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Heflin, the daughter of the late George Key Massie Jr. and Nettie Jones Massie was born in Brooke, VA. She was a graduate of Stafford High School, and attended Mary Washington and Germanna Community colleges. After 10 years with the Pepsi Cola Co., Mrs. Heflin retired as secretary to the senior vice president of the National Bank of Fredericksburg, with 15 years of service. She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, order of the Eastern Star No. 29, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 290, Stafford Senior Citizens and the AARP. Survivors include a daughter, Kelva Heflin Alexander and husband Joe of Warrenton; a son, Lt. Col. Ret. William Randolph Heflin of Stafford; 5 grandchildren, Robert Heflin and wife Laura, K. Diana Garnett, Robin Cozart, Dana Heflin, and Daniel Heflin; two great grandchildren;several nieces and nephews and her beloved canine companion Penny. She was the mother of the late Dana Fitzhugh Heflin Sr., and the widow of Fitzhugh William Heflin. The family will receive friends from 7pm to 8pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. A funeral for Mrs. Heflin, a lifelong resident of Stafford will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1:00pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be William Heflin, Dana Heflin Jr., Robert Heflin, Danny Heflin, Joe Alexander and Edward Cropp. The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the American Heart Association (Stafford). Online condolence may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com