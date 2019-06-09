George Johnson Heflin, 86, of Elkwood died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 28, 1933 in Stafford to the late Leslie and Ethel Cropp Heflin. Mr. Heflin was a veteran of the US Navy and a lifetime member of Occoquan VFW Post 7961. He owned and operated Woodbridge Woodworking from 1964 to 1990 but continued working there with his son who is now the owner. He also owned and operated Richardsville Country Store for many years and was a former member of the Lions Club in Woodbridge. He enjoyed cabinet making, farming, hunting, fishing, and metal detecting. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved watching the birds. He is survived by two children, Debi Bowman (Charles) of Elkwood, and Mark Heflin (Tammy) of Stafford; three grandchildren, Amber Repass (J.D.), Kristen Crane (Brent), and Shalynn Heflin; three great grandchildren, Shelby and Wyatt Repass and Ellie Crane; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ruby Heflin; and five siblings. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Culpeper National Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Pearson and Chaplain Bob Dickie officiating. Military honors will be provided by Culpeper VFW Post 2524. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Capital Caring Hospice, 2900 Telestar Ct., Falls Church, VA 22042. The family would like to express their thankfulness to the wonderful caregivers of their father, Trish, Brittney, Selena, Kathy, and many others. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.