Mary Ann Heflin, 74 of Woodford passed away, Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Mary Washington Hospital. She had retired from CVS Distribution Center in Spotsylvania after 20 years of service. She is survived by her husband, Gary Wayne Heflin; her children, Lori Williams (Rick), Buck Heflin (Jodie), Michael Heflin and Robert Heflin (Dawn); two sisters, Evelyn Kelly (Cliff) and Joan Sullivan. She was also a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Her wishes were to be cremated. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16th from 6:00 8:00 pm at the Bowling Green Chapel of Storke Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.