Joyce Madison Heiden, 67 of King George county, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was loved by many, unliked by a few, but never let negativity get her down. She was feisty and her family and friends loved her for it, especially her partner in crime, Bud Kane. She is survived by several siblings; Frank Balderson, Janice Whetzel (Dickie), John Madison and Donna Greenwood, daughter; Andrea Wilkins, two special great grandsons; Brently and Easton who filled her heart with love and joy, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; Johnny and Nettie, a son; Johnny, and a daughter; Betty Jo. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Historyland Memorial Park, 11227 James Madison PKWY, King George, VA 22485. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.