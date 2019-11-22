Capt. Lynn N. Hein U.S. Coast Guard (Ret.) Lynn N. Hein, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol of 63 years, his sons, Steven (Deborah) and Matthew (Maura), granddaughters, Elizabeth (Matthew), Jennifer (David), Molly, grandson, Conor, and three great-grandchildren. Lynn's life was defined by his love of the sea and the outdoors. After graduating from the Coast Guard Academy in 1956, he served more than 30 years, retiring in 1986. Lynn served afloat aboard the Coast Guard cutter Minnetonka, was skipper of the CG 95302, executive officer of the cutter Storis, and commanding officer of the cutter Tamaroa. His ashore assignments included LORAN Station Libya, Portland, Oregon, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Boston, Massachusetts, and Washington, District of Columbia. After retiring, Lynn and Carol moved to the Charleston, South Carolina area, and other than a short recall to active duty following the Exxon Valdez oil spill, a one-year stint with Exxon in Houston, and a brush with Hurricane Hugo, enjoyed traveling, visiting with family, playing bridge, and, of course, fishing. In 2000, they built their modest dream house on the water at Lake of the Woods, Virginia. Relatives and friends are invited to Lynn's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA, 22553 on Monday, November 25th from 1 PM until time of Service at 2 pm. Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Lynn asked that donations be considered to the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, (www.cgmahq.org). Online condolences and fond memories of Lynn may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com