David L. Henderson, 86, son of Watson and Effie Henderson of Stafford County passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He is a veteran of the Korean War. In his younger years, he taught Sunday school at Fairview Baptist Church. He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved the Redskins and going to the games and races with friends and family. He enjoyed bowling and playing cards. Dave was retired from Henderson Construction Co., Inc. which he started in 1958. Throughout his life, he was an enthusiastic and confident cornerstone to his community and his company built many of the schools, roads, subdivisions and shopping centers in Fredericksburg and the surrounding counties. Dave loved the construction business, constructing projects and dealing with clients. He was most proud of his reputation, relationships he developed, and the countless friends he made over the years. He always said "Reputation is everything". Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Lucille Mastin Henderson; sons David Jr., wife Carol and Gregory, wife Kristen; grandchildren Rachel Adams, Lauren, David III, Brian Henderson, Aidan, Camdan, Bradan, Dylan and Piper Henderson; great-granddaughter Teagan Adams; brothers James and Levert; sister Nancy Dobbins; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa; and siblings Watson, Abbie, Helen, Joe, Myrtis, and Roberta. He cherished the moments spent with his children and grandchildren and dearly loved his wife, Lucille. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 9 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.